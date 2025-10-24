Economic calendar: Delayed US CPI report due Today 📌

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is unusually important for a Friday. The main focus will be the delayed U.S. CPI report for September. In addition, preliminary PMI reports for European countries and the U.S. will also be released.

The U.S. government has now been shut down for the fourth week, leaving most federal agencies in temporary suspension mode, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) — responsible for publishing key macroeconomic data such as labor market and inflation figures. However, due to the high importance of the CPI report, the BLS previously announced that the data would be published with a delay.

The CPI report will be crucial for the Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to make its interest rate decision next week.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October:

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 48.7; previous 48.5;

HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: forecast 48.2; previous 48.2;

HCOB France Composite PMI: previous 48.1;

08:30 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 51.1; previous 51.5;

HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: forecast 49.5; previous 49.5;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 51.6; previous 52.0;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.3;

HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: forecast 49.8; previous 49.8;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.0; previous 51.2;

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for October:

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.0; previous 50.8;

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 46.6; previous 46.2;

S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 50.6; previous 50.1;

10:15 AM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Deputy Governor Woods Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for September:

CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY;

CPI: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

Core CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;

Core CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

01:45 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October:

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 53.5; previous 54.2;

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 51.9; previous 52.0;

S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 53.9;

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for October: