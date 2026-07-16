Economic Calendar: Earnings, US Retail Sales and Fed to Fight for Investors' Attention (16.07.2026)

The earnings season is gaining momentum, Trump is planning to expand military action in the Middle East, and a chorus of Fed officials is taking the mic following the recent PPI data. In other words – everything is happening at once, and investors are trying to separate the fundamentals from the noise, especially amid the persistent pressure on AI-related stocks.

The just-published TSMC results failed to generate optimism in US after-hours trading, where the company's shares are currently down 1.4%. Corporate earnings will remain the primary flywheel for Wall Street volatility today. Nevertheless, it's worth paying attention to today's remarks from Fed members or the EIA natural gas report, which, alongside geopolitical events, will stir the FX and commodities markets. From a macro perspective, the retail sales reading will be crucial. The American consumer has recently been struggling with burning through savings following the latest spike in the cost of living, making this data pivotal for the inflation-focused Fed.

Key Releases from the Morning Session

United Kingdom (GDP): The morning session was dominated by a massive data dump from the UK economy. May GDP on a monthly basis came in at 0.1% (in line with consensus). However, the quarterly figure (q/q) delivered a positive surprise, rebounding to 0.7% against a 0.5% forecast. Year-over-year (y/y), the economy grew by 1.3% (slightly below the 1.4% projection).

United Kingdom (Industry & Trade): Solid readings came from UK manufacturing, which jumped by 2.3% y/y (vs. 1.9% expected). General industrial production fared worse, shrinking by -0.5% m/m (consensus assumed -0.1%). Meanwhile, the trade deficit narrowed significantly to -£18.66 billion (vs. -£23.3 billion expected).

Macroeconomic Calendar

10:00 Italy - CPI Inflation (y/y) (June). Consensus: 3.0%. Previous: 3.2%.

11:00 Eurozone - Trade Balance s.a. (May). Consensus: €2.5 bn. Previous: €1.3 bn.

14:00 Poland - Core Inflation (ex food and energy) (y/y) (June). Consensus: 3.0%. Previous: 3.1%.

14:15 Canada - Housing Starts (June). Consensus: 258k. Previous: 261.4k.

14:30 USA - Retail Sales (m/m) (June). Consensus: 0.2%. Previous: 0.9%.

14:30 USA - Retail Sales ex-Autos (m/m) (June). Consensus: -0.1%. Previous: 0.8%.

14:30 USA - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (July). Consensus: 13. Previous: 10.3.

14:30 USA - Initial Jobless Claims. Consensus: 216k. Previous: 215k.

16:00 USA - Pending Home Sales (m/m) (June). Consensus: -0.5%. Previous: 3.8%.

16:30 USA - EIA Natural Gas Storage Change. Previous: 61 bn.

18:30 USA - Speech by FOMC Member Lorie Logan.

19:25 USA - Speech by FOMC Member Jeffrey Schmid.

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