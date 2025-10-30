Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:10 · 30 October 2025

Economic calendar - ECB Decision and the Next Wave of Tech Giants' Earnings

Key takeaways
Apple
Shares
AAPL.US, Apple Inc
-
-
Key takeaways
  • ECB interest rates decision
  • Apple and Amazon earnings

The majority of this week’s most crucial market events are now behind us. The Fed cut interest rates but delivered a hawkish message. Wall Street’s technology giants have released earnings, and the Trump-Xi meeting concluded positively, though it is fundamentally a return to the prior status quo. Still ahead are several European data publications, the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision, and, after the Wall Street close, earnings from the next US giants: Apple and Amazon.

 

Key Economic Calendar (Times in BST)

  • 08:00 Spain - CPI Inflation (Forecast: 2.9% YoY; Previous: 3.0% YoY)

  • 09:00 Germany - Q3 GDP (Forecast: 0.0% YoY; Previous: -0.3% YoY)

  • 10:00 Euro Area - Q3 GDP (Forecast: 0.1% YoY; Previous: 0.1% YoY)

  • 13:00 Germany - October CPI Inflation (Forecast: 2.2% YoY; Previous: 2.4% YoY)

  • 13:15 Euro Area - Interest Rate Decision (Forecast: 2.0%; Previous: 2.0% YoY)

  • 13:45 Euro Area - Post-ECB Decision Press Conference

  • 14:30 US - Natural Gas Inventories (Forecast: 71 bcf; Previous: 87 bcf)

 

Corporate Earnings Schedule

  • Apple (AAPL.US) - After Market Close

  • Amazon (AMZN.US) - After Market Close

  • Eli Lilly (LLY.US) - Before Market Open

  • Mastercard (MA.US) - Before Market Open

  • Merck (MRK.US) - Before Market Open

  • S&P Global (SPGI.US) - Before Market Open

30 October 2025, 15:21

US OPEN: Powell, MAG7 and Trump mix market's sentiment
30 October 2025, 13:26

Apple Preview: Will Asia spoil the earnings?
29 October 2025, 21:00

📉 Microsoft Q1 2026 Earnings: Strong Numbers Mask Investor Anxiety Over AI Spending
29 October 2025, 20:43

🚀 Alphabet Soars on AI-Driven Results, Shares Rally 7% in After-Hours Trading

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app