Economic calendar - ECB Decision and the Next Wave of Tech Giants' Earnings

The majority of this week’s most crucial market events are now behind us. The Fed cut interest rates but delivered a hawkish message. Wall Street’s technology giants have released earnings, and the Trump-Xi meeting concluded positively, though it is fundamentally a return to the prior status quo. Still ahead are several European data publications, the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision, and, after the Wall Street close, earnings from the next US giants: Apple and Amazon.
Key Economic Calendar (Times in BST)
-
08:00 Spain - CPI Inflation (Forecast: 2.9% YoY; Previous: 3.0% YoY)
-
09:00 Germany - Q3 GDP (Forecast: 0.0% YoY; Previous: -0.3% YoY)
-
10:00 Euro Area - Q3 GDP (Forecast: 0.1% YoY; Previous: 0.1% YoY)
-
13:00 Germany - October CPI Inflation (Forecast: 2.2% YoY; Previous: 2.4% YoY)
-
13:15 Euro Area - Interest Rate Decision (Forecast: 2.0%; Previous: 2.0% YoY)
-
13:45 Euro Area - Post-ECB Decision Press Conference
-
14:30 US - Natural Gas Inventories (Forecast: 71 bcf; Previous: 87 bcf)
Corporate Earnings Schedule
-
Apple (AAPL.US) - After Market Close
-
Amazon (AMZN.US) - After Market Close
-
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) - Before Market Open
-
Mastercard (MA.US) - Before Market Open
-
Merck (MRK.US) - Before Market Open
-
S&P Global (SPGI.US) - Before Market Open
