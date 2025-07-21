Economic calendar: Elections in Japan in the spotlight (21.07.2025)

Futures contracts on US stock indices are not showing any significant price changes ahead of the opening of the cash market in Europe. JP225 contracts rose slightly after the weekend elections in Japan.

The Japanese yen rose at the start of Monday's session following the results of the Japanese upper house elections.

Investors' attention will turn today to data from the Polish labor market and industrial price data in Canada.

We are starting a new week on the financial markets. The main topic of the first part of the session is the elections in Japan, which confirmed the loss of the majority in the current ruling coalition, although the scale of this weakness was lower than investors had expected before the weekend.

In terms of data releases, Monday may be quiet (except for numerous releases from Poland), so investors' attention may turn to corporate news and possible reports on global customs changes.

Below is a detailed macro calendar for today's session: