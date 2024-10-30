Economic Calendar: European and US GDP Data with UK Budget in Focus

Today's economic calendar features crucial GDP readings from major European economies and the United States, alongside the UK's Autumn Forecast Statement. Market participants will closely monitor inflation data from Spain and Germany, as well as the U.S. ADP employment report. Key tech earnings from Meta and Microsoft will take center stage after market hours.
Economic Data Releases (Times in GMT):
08:00 - Spain Data Releases:
- HICP MoM: 0.4% forecast vs -0.1% previous
- HICP YoY: 1.8% forecast vs 1.7% previous
- GDP Q3 QoQ: 0.6% forecast vs 0.8% previous
- GDP Q3 YoY: 3.0% forecast vs 3.1% previous
- CPI MoM: 0.5% forecast vs -0.6% previous
- CPI YoY: 1.7% forecast vs 1.5% previous
08:00 - Switzerland KOF Leading Indicators:
- October: 105.1 forecast vs 105.5 previous
08:55 - German Employment Data:
- Unemployment Change: 15K forecast vs 17K previous
- Unemployment Rate: 6.1% forecast vs 6.0% previous
09:00 - German Regional CPIs & GDP:
- Various state CPIs
- GDP Q3 QoQ: -0.1% forecast vs -0.1% previous
- GDP Q3 YoY: -0.3% forecast vs 0.0% previous
09:30 - Switzerland SNB Press Conference
10:00 - UK Autumn Forecast Statement
10:00 - Eurozone Data:
- GDP Q3 QoQ: 0.2% forecast vs 0.2% previous
- GDP Q3 YoY: 0.8% forecast vs 0.6% previous
- Industrial Sentiment: -10.5 forecast vs -10.9 previous
- Business Climate: previous -0.76
- Consumer Confidence: -12.5 forecast vs -12.5 previous
12:15 - U.S. ADP Employment Change:
- October: 110K forecast vs 143K previous
12:30 - U.S. GDP Q3:
- GDP QoQ: 3.0% forecast vs 3.0% previous
- PCE Prices: 2.7% forecast vs 2.5% previous
- Core PCE Prices: 2.10% forecast vs 2.80% previous
13:00 - German Inflation Data:
- CPI YoY: 1.8% forecast vs 1.6% previous
- CPI MoM: 0.2% forecast vs 0.0% previous
- HICP YoY: 2.1% forecast vs 1.8% previous
14:00 - U.S. Pending Home Sales:
- September MoM: 1.9% forecast vs 0.6% previous
14:30 - U.S. EIA Inventory Data:
- Crude Oil: 1.500M forecast vs 5.474M previous
- Gasoline: 0.600M forecast vs 0.878M previous
- Distillates: -1.590M forecast vs -1.140M previous
Central Bank Speakers:
- 09:30 - SNB Press Conference
- 12:15 - BoC Governor Macklem Speech
- 15:00 - ECB Board Member Schnabel Speech
- 18:00 - Bundesbank President Nagel Speech
- 20:15 - BoC Governor Macklem Second Speech
- 20:15 - BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers Speech
Corporate Earnings:
- Pre-Market:
- Humana Inc (HUM.US)
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT.US)
- Volkswagen AG (VOW.DE)
- Eli Lilly & Co (LLY.US)
- After-Market:
- Meta Platforms Inc (META.US)
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT.US)
- Carvana Co (CVNA.US)
