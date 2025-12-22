Daily summary: Dollar pulls back, while oil rebounds on US-Venezuela tensions (22.12.2025)

Wall Street is heading toward the end of Monday’s session in positive territory, extending gains from late last week. The small-cap Russell 2000 leads the advance (US2000: +1.4%), while the S&P 500 gains around 0.6% and both the Nasdaq and DJIA add roughly 0.5%.

Nvidia plans to begin deliveries of H200 GPUs to China in February 2026, ahead of the Lunar New Year, using existing inventories. The news fits into the ongoing easing of US export restrictions and was positively received by investors (NVDA.US: +1.3%).

Tensions between the US and Venezuela are escalating rapidly after the US Coast Guard seized Venezuelan tankers, accused Caracas of evading sanctions and financing drug-related crime, and Venezuela responded by announcing plans to file a complaint with the UN. The conflict is intensifying alongside an increased US military presence in the Caribbean.

According to Fed official Stephen Miran, recent US inflation data—particularly shelter—contained anomalies related to the shutdown. He added that he sees no signs of recession, although risks could rise if the Fed does not continue cutting interest rates.

Meanwhile, ECB’s Isabelle Schnabel said interest rate hikes in the euro area should not be expected in the near future.

European markets were mostly lower. French CAC40 futures (FRA40: -0.36%) underperformed amid political risk surrounding the budget. Losses were also seen in ITA40 (-0.3%), SPA35 (-0.2%), UK100 (-0.1%) and NED25 (-0.1%). Germany’s DE40 edged up 0.05%, while Poland’s W20 extended gains by another 0.6%.

Euphoria continues in precious metals, supported by dovish Fed expectations for 2026 and the escalating US–Venezuela conflict. Gold jumps 2.2% to a new record at 4,435 USD per ounce, while silver also hits a fresh high, rising 2% to 68.50 USD per ounce.

In FX markets, the dollar index posts its largest pullback in over a week (USDIDX: -0.4%). Antipodean currencies lead G10 gains (AUDUSD, NZDUSD: around +0.8%), while sterling strengthens after in-line GDP data (GBPUSD: +0.6%). EURUSD recovers losses from the past week, rising 0.3% to 1.175.

The Venezuela–US conflict is pushing Brent and WTI crude prices higher (around +2.3%). Meanwhile, NATGAS falls about 4.7% on warmer weather forecasts through January 6 and record US production of 109.9 billion cubic feet per day.