Economic Calendar: European Inflation and BOE Testimony in Focus, US Housing Data Ahead

Markets focus on today's European inflation data and North American housing figures. The RBA minutes released earlier highlighted the board's commitment to restrictive monetary policy, while keeping the door open for future adjustments. The economic calendar features key CPI readings from the eurozone and Canada, along with U.S. housing market indicators. Today's central bank speakers include ECB's Elderson and multiple BOE members appearing before the Treasury Committee. Markets remain closed in Brazil for Republic Day and India for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic Data Releases (Times in GMT) 10:00 European Union Core CPI (YoY) (Oct) Forecast: 2.7%

Previous: 2.7% 10:00 European Union CPI (MoM) (Oct) Forecast: 0.3%

Previous: -0.1% 10:00 European Union CPI (YoY) (Oct) Forecast: 2.0%

Previous: 2.0% 13:30 United States Building Permits (Oct) Forecast: 1.440M

Previous: 1.425M 13:30 United States Housing Starts (Oct) Forecast: 1.340M

Previous: 1.354M 13:30 Canada Core CPI (YoY) (Oct) Previous: 1.5% 13:30 Canada Core CPI (MoM) (Oct) Previous: 0.0% 13:30 Canada CPI (MoM) (Oct) Forecast: 0.3%

Previous: -0.4% 16:30 United States Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4) Forecast: 2.5%

Previous: 2.5% 21:30 United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock Previous: -0.777M 23:50 Japan Trade Balance (Oct) Previous: -294.1B Central Bank Speakers 08:45 ECB's Elderson

10:00 BOE Governor Bailey

10:00 BOE MPC Member Mann

13:00 German Bundesbank Board Member Mauderer speaks

16:45 German Bundesbank Board Member Balz speaks

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.