Economic calendar: Eurozone retail sales and US jobless claims in the market spotlight

- After gains on Wall Street, stock markets in Europe open higher, despite slightly weaker sentiment in Asia
- Slightly stronger German industrial orders data, surprising decline in France
- Less busy 'macro' calendar; Eurozone retail sales, claims, trade balance and Challenger report from the US
Today's investor sentiment is positive, as reflected in the EURUSD, which is trading up 0.3% today despite the lack of significant fundamentals supporting a strengthening of the euro. Today's macro calendar is fairly light, with no readings of the importance of yesterday's ISM data from the US. Germany's industrial orders fell -1.5% m/m, the market was expecting a -2% drop; the data came out slightly better, but still weak and the dominant narrative does not change; Germany's economy has seriously slowed down and the problem seems to be getting worse. Constructive PMIs from Europe performed very poorly; in Germany, the reading indicated 38 versus 42 previously. Investors will be watching oil closely, which may react to reports from today's OPEC+ conference.
Economic calendar
7:45 AM GMT French industrial production for November: -0.1% m/m vs. 0.3% forecast and -0.9% previously
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
10 AM GMT Eurozone retail sales for October: forecast 1.7% vs. 2.9% previously
- Retail sales m/m -0.3% vs 0.5% previously
11:30 AM GMT OPEC+ oil producers meeting
12:30 PM GMT Challenger report (U.S. lay-offs): previously 55k.
1:30 PM GMT US trade balance: forecast -$75 billion vs -$85 billion previously
1:30 PM GMT US unemployment claims: forecast 215k vs. 213k previously
3:30 PM GMT Change in US gas inventories according to EIA: -36 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs. 2 billion bcf previously
Central bankers speeches
- 10 AM GMT - ECB Vujcic
- 4:30 PM GMT - Fed Barkin
- 5 PM GMT - BoE Greene
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.