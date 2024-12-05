Economic calendar: Eurozone retail sales and US jobless claims in the market spotlight

After gains on Wall Street, stock markets in Europe open higher, despite slightly weaker sentiment in Asia

Slightly stronger German industrial orders data, surprising decline in France

Less busy 'macro' calendar; Eurozone retail sales, claims, trade balance and Challenger report from the US

Today's investor sentiment is positive, as reflected in the EURUSD, which is trading up 0.3% today despite the lack of significant fundamentals supporting a strengthening of the euro. Today's macro calendar is fairly light, with no readings of the importance of yesterday's ISM data from the US. Germany's industrial orders fell -1.5% m/m, the market was expecting a -2% drop; the data came out slightly better, but still weak and the dominant narrative does not change; Germany's economy has seriously slowed down and the problem seems to be getting worse. Constructive PMIs from Europe performed very poorly; in Germany, the reading indicated 38 versus 42 previously. Investors will be watching oil closely, which may react to reports from today's OPEC+ conference.

Economic calendar

7:45 AM GMT French industrial production for November: -0.1% m/m vs. 0.3% forecast and -0.9% previously

10 AM GMT Eurozone retail sales for October: forecast 1.7% vs. 2.9% previously

Retail sales m/m -0.3% vs 0.5% previously

11:30 AM GMT OPEC+ oil producers meeting

12:30 PM GMT Challenger report (U.S. lay-offs): previously 55k.

1:30 PM GMT US trade balance: forecast -$75 billion vs -$85 billion previously

1:30 PM GMT US unemployment claims: forecast 215k vs. 213k previously

3:30 PM GMT Change in US gas inventories according to EIA: -36 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs. 2 billion bcf previously

Central bankers speeches