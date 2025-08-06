Economic calendar: Eurozone retail sales, EIA report (06.08.2025)

Today’s session will feature mostly smaller data releases, mainly from the Eurozone. The PMI data season is coming to an end, although a batch of construction sector reports is still due on Wednesday. Eurozone retail sales will be the most significant release today, especially in the context of a recovering domestic demand amid a new trade reality.
On the other side of the Atlantic, attention turns to the EIA report on energy commodities and speeches from Federal Reserve members. Overnight, China will publish its latest trade balance, which is particularly significant in light of tariffs, ongoing U.S. negotiations, and China’s export-driven economic model.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Earnings reports expected today include: McDonald’s, Airbnb, Walt Disney, Sarepta Therapeutics.
Economic Calendar for Today:
07:00 BST, Germany – Factory Orders for June:
-
Actual: -1.0% MoM; Forecast: 1.2% MoM; Previous: -0.8% MoM
09:00 BST, Italy – Industrial Production for June:
-
Forecast: -0.1% MoM; Previous: -0.7% MoM
09:30 BST, United Kingdom – July PMI Report:
-
Construction PMI: Forecast: 48.9; Previous: 48.8
10:00 BST, Eurozone – Retail Sales for June:
-
MoM: Forecast: 0.4%; Previous: -0.7%
-
YoY: Forecast: 2.6%; Previous: 1.8%
15:30 BST, United States – EIA Report:
-
Crude Oil Inventories: Forecast: +0.200M; Previous: +7.698M
-
Refinery Crude Runs WoW: Previous: -0.025M
-
Crude Oil Imports: Previous: 1.317M
-
Cushing Crude Inventories: Previous: 0.690M
-
Distillate Fuel Production: Previous: 0.130M
-
Distillates Stocks: Previous: 3.635M
-
Gasoline Production: Previous: 0.676M
-
Heating Oil Inventories: Previous: 0.739M
-
Weekly Refinery Utilization: Previous: -0.1% WoW
-
Gasoline Inventories: Previous: -2.724M
18:00 BST, United States – 10-Year Treasury Auction: Previous: 4.362%
19:00 BST, United States – Fed Members Cook and Collins Speak
21:10 BST, United States – FOMC Member Daly Speaks
02:30 BST (next day), Australia – Trade Balance for June
04:00 BST (next day), China – Trade Balance for June
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.