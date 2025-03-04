Economic Calendar: Eurozone Unemployment & Trump Speech in Focus

Today's economic releases will be carefully monitored as markets react to escalating trade tensions following the implementation of Trump's tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico. With global stocks tumbling and risk aversion rising, investors will focus on key data points from Europe and the United States that could influence central bank policy decisions amid the volatile trading environment. Tonight Trump will deliver a speech to Congress, which can shed light at his current policy decisions. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Key Events (All times GMT) 08:00 - Spain Labor Market Spanish Unemployment Change: forecast 45.2K; previous 38.7K 09:00 - Italian Labor Market Italian Unemployment Rate: Data pending vs 6.2% expected vs 6.2% prior 10:00 - Eurozone Labor Market Eurozone Unemployment Rate: Data pending vs 6.3% expected vs 6.3% prior 10:00 - UK Bond Auction UK 30 Yr Gilt Bid-to-Cover: Data pending vs 3.2 prior

UK 30 Yr Gilt Yield: Data pending vs 4.976% prior 13:55 - US Retail Sales Indicator US Redbook YoY: Data pending vs 6.2% prior 19:20 - Federal Reserve Fed's Williams Speaks 21:30 - US Energy Inventory Data US API Crude Oil Stock Change: Data pending vs -0.64M prior

US API Gasoline Stock Change: Data pending vs 0.537M prior

US API Distillate Stock Change: Data pending vs -1.109M prior

US API Cushing Stock Change: Data pending vs 1.182M prior

