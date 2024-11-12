Economic calendar: Fed bankers' speeches in focus

- Futures point to a lower opening in today's European cash session
- Investor attention turns to speeches by Fed bankers and corporate news
- Bitcoin consolidates in the $90,000 zone
The beginning of the week on the international financial markets continues to be marked by huge rallies in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin is consolidating in the $90,000 zone after sizable gains, while the stock market is seeing declines. Precious metals resume declines in the face of further appreciation of the US dollar.
The macro calendar for today's session includes several interesting publications. These will include: the ZEW data from Germany and a number of speeches by Fed bankers in the evening.
10:00 am GMT - Germany, ZEW sentiment data for November. Forecast: 12.8. Previously: 13,1.
03:00 pm GMT - USA, speech by Waller from the FED.
03:15 pm GMT - USA, speech by Barkin from the FED.
07:00 pm GMT - USA, speech by Kashkari of the FED.
10:00 pm GMT - USA, speech by Harker of the FED.
10:30 pm GMT - USA, speech by Barkin of the FED.
