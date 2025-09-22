Economic calendar: Fed bankers' speeches in the spotlight

The first trading session of the new week begins with another wave of appreciation of commodities (precious metals) and oil, as well as a deepening rebound of the US dollar and the Antipodean currencies. At the same time, the Japanese yen and cryptocurrencies are losing ground. During today's session, investors' attention will focus primarily on numerous speeches by Fed bankers, who will comment on their approach to monetary policy in the wake of the recent interest rate cut.
A detailed macro calendar for the day is provided below:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August:
-
IPPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;
-
IPPI: previous 2.6% YoY;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - RMPI for August:
- forecast 1.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - RMPI for August:
- previous 0.8% YoY;
01:45 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks
02:45 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
02:45 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
02:45 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks
05:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
06:15 PM BST, Canada - BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers Speaks
06:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks
07:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
08:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Deputy Gov Kozicki Speaks
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.