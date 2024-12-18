Economic Calendar: Fed Rate Decision, UK & EU Inflation Data in Focus

Today's calendar is dominated by the highly anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate decision, where markets expect the rate cut of 25bps to 4.50%. While the cut itself is largely priced in, investors will closely scrutinize the Fed's economic projections and Powell's press conference for clues about the pace of easing in 2025. Earlier in the day, attention will be on UK inflation data, which could influence the Bank of England's policy path, followed by eurozone's final CPI reading. US housing data and oil inventory figures will provide additional insight into economic conditions ahead of the Fed's announcement. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic calendar: UK Data (07:00 GMT) CPI (YoY) (Nov) - Forecast: 2.6%; Previous: 2.3%

Monthly CPI (Nov) - Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.6%

CPIH (YoY) - Previous: 2.6%

PPI Input (MoM) (Nov) - Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1% Eurozone Data (10:00 GMT) Core CPI (YoY) (Nov) - Forecast: 2.7%, Previous: 2.7%

CPI (YoY) (Nov) - Forecast: 2.3%, Previous: 2.0%

CPI (MoM) (Nov) - Forecast: -0.3%, Previous: 0.3% US Economic Data 13:30 GMT Building Permits (Nov) - Forecast: 1.430M, Previous: 1.419M

Current Account (Q3) - Forecast: -286.0B, Previous: -266.8B

Housing Starts (MoM) (Nov) - Forecast: -3.1%

Housing Starts (Nov) - Forecast: 1.350M, Previous: 1.311M 15:30 GMT Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4) - Forecast: 3.1%, Previous: 3.1%

Crude Oil Inventories - Forecast: -1.600M, Previous: -1.425M

Cushing Crude Oil Inventories - Forecast: -1.298M Fed Rate Decision (19:00 GMT) Interest Rate - Forecast: 4.50%, Previous: 4.75%

FOMC Economic Projections and Statement Central Bank Speakers 09:00 GMT - ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks

09:30 GMT - Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks

19:30 GMT - Fed Chair Powell Press Conference

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.