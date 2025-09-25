Economic Calendar: Fed speakers 🎙️ and Q2 GDP from the US 📄

Today’s economic calendar is relatively interesting. Throughout the second half of the day, we’ll hear speeches from Fed officials (a total of seven), including Williams, Goolsbee, Bowman, Barr, Logan, Daly, and Schmid. The market will parse their remarks for clues on the upcoming October and December meetings. In the meantime, we’ll also get the Q2 US GDP report, durable goods orders, and jobless claims.
Detailed calendar of the day:
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December:
- forecast 0.00%; previous 0.00%;
09:00 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Press Conference
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:
- GDP (Q2): forecast 3.3% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ;
- GDP Sales (Q2): forecast 6.8%; previous -3.1%;
- Real Consumer Spending (Q2): forecast 1.6%; previous 0.5%;
- PCE Prices (Q2): forecast 2.0%; previous 3.7%;
- Core PCE Prices (Q2): forecast 2.50%; previous 3.50%;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
- Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 233K; previous 231K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,930K; previous 1,920K;
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 240.00K;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for August:
- Goods Trade Balance: forecast -95.70B; previous -103.60B;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for August:
- Core Durable Goods Orders: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM;
- Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM;
- Durables Excluding Defense: previous -2.5% MoM;
- Durable Goods Orders: forecast -0.3% MoM; previous -2.8% MoM;
02:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Schmid Speaks
02:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for August:
- forecast 3.96M; previous 4.01M;
03:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
06:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks
