Economic Calendar: Fed speakers 🎙️ and Q2 GDP from the US 📄

06:51 25 September 2025

Today’s economic calendar is relatively interesting. Throughout the second half of the day, we’ll hear speeches from Fed officials (a total of seven), including Williams, Goolsbee, Bowman, Barr, Logan, Daly, and Schmid. The market will parse their remarks for clues on the upcoming October and December meetings. In the meantime, we’ll also get the Q2 US GDP report, durable goods orders, and jobless claims.

Detailed calendar of the day:

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December:

  • forecast 0.00%; previous 0.00%;

09:00 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Press Conference

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q2): forecast 3.3% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ;
  • GDP Sales (Q2): forecast 6.8%; previous -3.1%;
  • Real Consumer Spending (Q2): forecast 1.6%; previous 0.5%;
  • PCE Prices (Q2): forecast 2.0%; previous 3.7%;
  • Core PCE Prices (Q2): forecast 2.50%; previous 3.50%;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

  • Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 233K; previous 231K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,930K; previous 1,920K;
  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 240.00K;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for August:

  • Goods Trade Balance: forecast -95.70B; previous -103.60B;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for August:

  • Core Durable Goods Orders: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM;
  • Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Defense: previous -2.5% MoM;
  • Durable Goods Orders: forecast -0.3% MoM; previous -2.8% MoM;

02:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Schmid Speaks

02:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for August:

  • forecast 3.96M; previous 4.01M;

03:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

 

 

26.09.2025
18:59

Daily summary: Fed’s preferred PCE doesn’t change market expectations; silver gains 3.00% 📈

U.S. indices end the day slightly higher, gaining after the PCE report came in line with expectations. US500 is up +0.50%, US100 +0.25%, and US2000...

 17:51

Oracle to be one of TikTok’s shareholders 🔎

TikTok U.S. valued at around USD 14 billion Investor group (Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX) to control 45% of the company Oracle...

 16:28

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.09.2025)

In the coming week, we will get key data for the Fed, namely labor market reports and ISM. In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make its...
