Economic Calendar - Final Eurozone Inflation and U.S. Industrial Production (16.04.2026)

Today's macroeconomic calendar still holds several important readings, although a large portion of them has already been published: Employment data from Australia showed a smaller increase in employment at nearly 18k, but the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%.

China's Q1 GDP grew above expectations at 5.0% y/y. On the other hand, retail sales data disappointed, while industrial production for March declined, though the final reading came in slightly above expectations showing a dynamic of 5.7% y/y.

Monthly GDP data from the UK also performed better, showing 1% y/y growth for February. Industrial production fell by 0.4% y/y, but this reading was better than expected.

PPI in Switzerland continues to show a clear decline at -2.4% y/y, but monthly we see a slight rebound of 0.1% m/m.

We have also seen the publication of the TSMC quarterly report, which is further stimulating Wall Street futures for further growth. What awaits us in the calendar today? These will be the final inflation data from the Eurozone, jobless claims from the USA, and industrial production. We will also hear several speeches from American bankers and bankers from the ECB. Calendar (all times in BST time zone: 10:00 EMU - CPI Inflation for March (final). Forecast: 2.5% y/y (preliminary: 2.5% y/y). Previous: 1.9% y/y. 10:00 EMU - Core Inflation. Forecast: 2.3% y/y. Previous: 2.4% y/y. 13:30 USA - Initial Jobless Claims. Forecast: 215k. Previous: 219k. 13:30 USA - Industrial Production for March. Forecast: 0.1% m/m; Previous: 0.2% m/m. 15:30 USA - Natural Gas Storage Change. Forecast: 55 bcf. Previous: 50 bcf. Bankers' Speeches: 13:45 Williams (Fed) 15:35 Miran (Fed) 17:45 Nagel (Bundesbank) 19:30 Lane (ECB)

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