Economic Calendar: Focus on McDonald's Earnings and Central Bank Speakers

Markets await McDonald's Q4 2024 earnings and subsequent earnings call amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's latest steel and aluminum tariff announcements. Multiple ECB speakers and inflation expectations data will be closely watched as markets assess monetary policy implications of escalating trade conflicts.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Key Data Releases (GMT)
07:00 - Norwegian Economic Data:
- Mainland GDP MoM - Previous: 0.0%
- CPI YoY - Forecast: 2.2% vs Previous: 2.2%
- CPI MoM - Forecast: 0.1% vs Previous: -0.1%
09:00 - Italian Industrial Sales MoM:
- Previous: 0.6%
09:30 - Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence:
- Forecast: -16.5 vs Previous: -17.7
16:00 - NY Fed Inflation Expectations
16:30 - US Treasury Bill Data:
- 6-Month Bill High Yield - Previous: 4.155%
- 6-Month Bill Bid-to-Cover - Previous: 3.040
- 3-Month Bill High Yield - Previous: 4.220%
- 3-Month Bill Bid-to-Cover - Previous: 2.650
Corporate Earnings
12:00 - McDonald's (MCD) Q4 2024 Earnings
13:30 - McDonald's Earnings Call
Central Bank Speakers
14:00 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
17:00 - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
17:30 - BoE's Mann Speaks
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.