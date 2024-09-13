Economic calendar: French inflation data, Eurozone industrial production, and US consumer sentiment in focus

Today's session will be influenced by a range of economic data releases, central bank speeches, and ongoing market uncertainties. Investors will be closely watching the inflation data from France, industrial production figures from the Eurozone, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report from the US. Additionally, the Chinese economic data released later in the day could provide insights into the world's second-largest economy. Market participants will also be attentive to any comments from ECB officials Rehn and Lagarde, who are scheduled to speak. The Russian interest rate decision is also on the agenda, with the current rate at 18.00%. Detailed macro calendar (BST): Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 07:45 am - France, Inflation Data for August: French HICP YoY Final: 2.2% (forecast) vs 2.7% (previous) French CPI MoM NSA: 0.6% vs 0.2% (previous) French CPI YoY NSA: 1.9% vs 2.3% (previous) 10:00 am - Eurozone, Industrial Production for July: Forecast: -2.3% YoY; Previous: -3.9% YoY Forecast: -0.3% MoM; Previous: -0.1% MoM 11:00 pm - Eurozone, ECOFIN Meetings 12:00 pm - Eurozone, Eurogroup Meetings 12:00 pm - China, Economic Data for August: Outstanding Loan Growth: Forecast 8.6% YoY; Previous 8.7% YoY M2 Money Stock: Forecast 6.2% YoY; Previous 6.3% YoY New Loans: Forecast 810.0B; Previous 260.0B Total Social Financing: Forecast 2,950.0B; Previous 770.0B 13:30 pm - US and Canada, Economic Data: US Export Price Index MoM: Forecast -0.2%; Previous 0.7% US Import Price Index MoM: Forecast -0.2%; Previous 0.1% Canadian Wholesale Sales MoM: Forecast -1.1%; Previous -0.6% Canadian Capacity Utilization Rate (Q2): Forecast 78.8%; Previous 78.5% 15:00 pm - US, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Preliminary): Consumer Sentiment: Forecast 68.5; Previous 67.9 Current Conditions: Forecast 61.6; Previous 61.3 Expectations: Forecast 72.2; Previous 72.1 1-Year Inflation Expectations: Forecast 2.8%; Previous 2.8% 5-Year Inflation Expectations: Forecast 3.0%; Previous 3.0% 19:00 pm - US, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count Central bankers' speeches 9:30 BST - ECB's Rehn Speaks

10:30 BST - ECB's Pres. Lagarde Speaks

