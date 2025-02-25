Economic Calendar: German GDP, US House Prices and Consumer Confidence In Focus

Today's economic releases will be closely watched as markets navigate escalating US-China tech tensions and President Trump's tariff threats. With Asian stocks retreating and oil prices rising on Iran sanctions, investors will focus on German GDP data expected to confirm contraction and US consumer confidence figures anticipated to show further weakening. Central bank speakers from the ECB, Bundesbank, BoE, and Fed will be scrutinized for signals on monetary policy direction as Treasury yields touch fresh lows and gold approaches $3,000 amid growing expectations for Fed rate cuts. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Key Events (All times GMT) 07:00 - German GDP German GDP (YoY) (Q4): actual -0.2% QoQ; -0.2% expected vs -0.3% prior

German GDP (QoQ) (Q4): actual -0.2% YoY; -0.2% expected vs 0.1% prior 14:00 - US House Price Index S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (YoY) (Dec): 4.4% expected vs 4.3% prior

S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (MoM) (Dec): No forecast vs -0.1% prior 15:00 - US CB Consumer Confidence CB Consumer Confidence (Feb): 102.7 expected vs 104.1 prior 15:00 - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock API Weekly Crude Oil Stock (Previous: 3.339M) Central Bank Speakers 10:00 - German Bundesbank Mauderer Speaks

10:00 - German Bundesbank President Nagel Speaks

13:00 - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

14:00 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

16:45 - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

