Economic calendar: German ZEW and US retail sales in macro focus 🔎

Economic calendar
10 AM GMT, Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment (expected -5.8 vs -0.5 prior)
- Germany: ZEW Current Conditions (expected -70.5 vs -62.9 prior)
- Eurozone: ZEW Inflation Expectations (expected -11.2 vs -8.5 prior)
12:15 PM GMT, US: ADP Employment Change (previous 39.25K)
12:30 PM GMT, US: Retail Sales MoM (expected 1.4% vs 0.6% prior)
- US: Core Retail Sales MoM (expected 1.4% vs 0.5% prior)
- US: Retail Sales YoY (previous 3.71%)
1:55 PM GMT, US: Redbook Index YoY (previous 7%)
3 PM GMT, US: Pending Home Sales MoM (expected 0.5% vs 1.8% prior)
- US: Business Inventories MoM (expected 0.3% vs -0.1% prior)
- US: Pending Home Sales Index (72.1)
9:30 PM GMT, US: API Weekly Gasoline Inventories (expected +0.626M)
- US: API Weekly Distillate Inventories (expected -3.4M)
- US: API Weekly Cushing Inventories (expected -1.7M)
- US: API Weekly Crude Oil Inventories (expected +6.1M)
Central bank speakers
07:30 AM GMT: Nagel (ECB)
08;00 AM GMT: de Guindos (ECB)
09:30 AM GMT: Koch (ECB) and Rehn (ECB)
3 PM GMT: Waller (Fed)
5:15 PM GMT: Tschudin (SNB)
7:30 PM GMT: Waller (Fed)
EURUSD, H1 interval
Source: xStation5
GBPUSD slightly up after stronger than expected UK labour market data
Surprise fall in the UK unemployment rate, as changes ahead at Apple
Morning wrap: Wall Street gains amid hopes of renewed US–Iran talks🗽
Daily Summary: Geopolitical tensions are back; markets in risk-off mode💡
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