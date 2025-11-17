Economic calendar: inflation from Canada and GDP from Switzerland 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. The main releases will be the GDP report from Switzerland and the CPI inflation reading from Canada. Additionally, the speeches of three more FOMC members — Williams, Kashkari and Waller — may be of interest. Recent comments from policymakers have pushed expectations of a cut at the next meeting down to 46% currently. Further hawkish remarks could keep this trend intact. Economic calendar: 08:00 AM BST, Switzerland - GDP data: GDP (Q3): previous 0.1% QoQ; 08:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks 09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks 10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - EU Economic Forecasts 01:20 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks 01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for October: CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

CPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Core CPI: previous 2.8% YoY;

Core CPI: previous 0.2% MoM;

Median CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY; 01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November: forecast 6.10; previous 10.70; 02:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks 02:45 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks 06:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks 08:35 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.