Economic calendar: inflation from Canada and GDP from Switzerland 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. The main releases will be the GDP report from Switzerland and the CPI inflation reading from Canada.
Additionally, the speeches of three more FOMC members — Williams, Kashkari and Waller — may be of interest. Recent comments from policymakers have pushed expectations of a cut at the next meeting down to 46% currently. Further hawkish remarks could keep this trend intact.
Economic calendar:
08:00 AM BST, Switzerland - GDP data:
- GDP (Q3): previous 0.1% QoQ;
08:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - EU Economic Forecasts
01:20 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for October:
- CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
- CPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
- Core CPI: previous 2.8% YoY;
- Core CPI: previous 0.2% MoM;
- Median CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;
01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November:
- forecast 6.10; previous 10.70;
02:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
02:45 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks
06:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
08:35 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks
