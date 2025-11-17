Morning wrap (17.11.2025)

Asia–Pacific indices are seeing a mixed session. Chinese indices are losing between 0.50–0.70%, Australia’s AU200.cash is gaining 0.45%, and Japan’s JP225 is down 0.50%.

In the FX market, volatility is limited. Moves in most currency pairs are confined to a +/-0.15% range. The U.S. dollar is rebounding, gaining 0.15%.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic spoke cautiously about another rate cut in December, indicating that the data does not yet justify it. Currently, the market is pricing in only a 43.9% chance of a 25 bps cut at the December meeting.

Olli Rehn of the ECB warned that inflation may fall below the 2% target due to cheaper energy, a stronger euro and slower wage growth; a December cut is not ruled out, but risks are two-sided.

Tokyo is preparing a package worth more than 17 trillion JPY to ease living costs and support investment in AI and semiconductors; government approval is expected this Friday.

The preliminary GDP reading fell 1.8% annualized (better than the expected −2.4%) due to weaker exports and consumption, partly linked to tariffs and new housing regulations. A positive detail was a 1.0% increase in capital expenditure.

Four armed Chinese Coast Guard vessels briefly entered waters administered by Japan near disputed islands. China issued travel and study warnings regarding Japan; Tokyo is sending a high-ranking diplomat to Beijing to stabilize relations.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new investment worth roughly USD 4.3 billion in Alphabet, making it the company’s tenth-largest portfolio holding.

Samsung is raising memory prices by 30–60% — contract prices for server DRAM (especially DDR5) have surged due to shortages driven by the AI boom.