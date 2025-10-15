Economic calendar: Inflation in Europe, Fed speeches and more bank earnings (15.10.2025)

Apart from a few inflation releases, today’s economic calendar remains overshadowed by the earnings season that started this week.

Alongside CPI/HICP in France and Spain, Poland’s inflation data is also due, which is expected to remain below 3%, in line with the National Bank of Poland’s target (2.5% ± 1%). Euro exchange rates may also be influenced by industrial production data in the Eurozone, although figures for key economies (including Germany) were already released last week.

Across the Atlantic, investors will focus on Canadian wholesale and industrial sales data, as well as speeches from Fed members, particularly Waller, who is considered a potential successor to Jerome Powell.

Earnings reports will be released by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, PNC Financial, Abbott Laboratories, among others.

Economic Calendar for Today