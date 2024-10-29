Economic Calendar: JOLTS & Earnings in Spotlight

Today's economic calendar features a mix of important consumer sentiment data, trade balance figures, and central bank communications, with particular focus on German consumer climate and U.S. economic indicators. Key highlights include U.S. Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings data, alongside multiple Bank of Canada officials' speeches. The German consumer climate has started the day, slightly exceeding expectations. Market participants will closely watch U.S. trade balance data and housing price indicators for further insights into economic conditions. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic Data Releases (Times in GMT): 07:00 - German GfK Consumer Sentiment: -18.3 actual vs -20.5 forecast; -21.2 previous 07:00 - Swedish GDP YoY Advance: -0.1 actual vs 0.5% forecast; 0.5% previous 9:30 - UK Data Releases: Mortgage Lending: £2.85B forecast vs £2.861B previous

Mortgage Approvals: 64.4K forecast vs 64.858K previous

Consumer Credit: £1.3B forecast vs £1.295B previous

M4 Money Supply: -0.1% previous 12:30 - U.S. Trade & Inventory Data: Wholesale Inventories MoM Adv: 0.1% forecast vs 0.1% previous

Retail Inventories Ex-Auto Adv: forecast 0.5%

Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$95.95B forecast vs -$94.22B previous 12:55 - U.S. Redbook YoY: forecast 4.6% 13:00 - U.S. Housing & Confidence Data: Case-Shiller 20 YoY: 5.05% forecast vs 5.9% previous

House Price Index YoY: forecast 4.5%

House Price Index MoM: 0.1% forecast vs 0.1% previous

Consumer Confidence: 99.5 forecast vs 98.7 previous

JOLTS Job Openings: 8M forecast vs 8.040M previous 20:30 - U.S. API Stock Changes (Previous): Crude Oil: 1.643M

Gasoline: -2.019M

Distillate: -1.478M

Cushing: -0.216M Central Bank Speakers: 10:30 - BoC Governor Macklem Speech

18:30 - BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers Speech

18:30 - BoC Governor Macklem Second Speech Corporate Earnings: Pre-Market: Pfizer (PFE.US) Sysco Corp (SYY.US) Phillips 66 (PSX.US) SoFi Technologies (SOFI.US)

After-Market: Alphabet (GOOGL.US) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) Visa (V.US) Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US) Mondelez International (MDLZ.US)



