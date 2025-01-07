Economic Calendar: JOLTS/ISM data in focus 💡

- Futures contracts currently point to a slightly lower opening of the cash session in Europe
- This is happening after yesterday's strong gains on Wall Street and declines in China today
- Investors' attention turns to the publication of US data
We are starting the second day of trading this week. The Asian session was mixed. The Japanese Nikkei regained some ground after yesterday's collapse, while the Chinese Hang Seng extended its losses by another 1.7%. Now we wait for the opening of stock exchanges in Europe.
Today, investors' attention turns to CPI data from Switzerland, France and the Eurozone, as well as IMS data for the services sector from the US. Investors can also pay attention to the publication of JOLTS data from the labor market.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Detailed macro calendar (GMT time):
09:00 - Italy, unemployment rate for November. Forecast: 6.3% Previously: 6.3%
10:00 - Eurozone, core inflation harmonized for December. Forecast: 2.7% y/y Previously: 2.7% y/y
10:00 - Italy, CPI inflation for December. Forecast: 1.5% y/y Previously: 1.3% y/y
15:00 - USA, ISM data for the services sector for December. Forecast: 53.1. Previously: 52.1
- Price subindex. Previously: 58.2
- Employment subindex. Previously: 51.5
15:00 - USA, JOLTS data for November. Forecast: 7.7 million. Previously: 7.74 million
15:00 - Canada, Ivey PMI index for December. Forecast: 55.4. Previously: 52.3
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.