Economic Calendar: JOLTS/ISM data in focus 💡

Futures contracts currently point to a slightly lower opening of the cash session in Europe

This is happening after yesterday's strong gains on Wall Street and declines in China today

Investors' attention turns to the publication of US data

We are starting the second day of trading this week. The Asian session was mixed. The Japanese Nikkei regained some ground after yesterday's collapse, while the Chinese Hang Seng extended its losses by another 1.7%. Now we wait for the opening of stock exchanges in Europe.

Today, investors' attention turns to CPI data from Switzerland, France and the Eurozone, as well as IMS data for the services sector from the US. Investors can also pay attention to the publication of JOLTS data from the labor market.

Detailed macro calendar (GMT time):

09:00 - Italy, unemployment rate for November. Forecast: 6.3% Previously: 6.3%

10:00 - Eurozone, core inflation harmonized for December. Forecast: 2.7% y/y Previously: 2.7% y/y

10:00 - Italy, CPI inflation for December. Forecast: 1.5% y/y Previously: 1.3% y/y

15:00 - USA, ISM data for the services sector for December. Forecast: 53.1. Previously: 52.1

Price subindex. Previously: 58.2

Employment subindex. Previously: 51.5

15:00 - USA, JOLTS data for November. Forecast: 7.7 million. Previously: 7.74 million

15:00 - Canada, Ivey PMI index for December. Forecast: 55.4. Previously: 52.3