Economic calendar: June U.S. CPI report the key publication of the day 🎯

Investor attention today will be focused on CPI reports from European countries, Canada, and the United States. Additionally, we will have the opportunity to listen to speeches from Fed officials – Bowman, Barr, Barkin, and Collins.

The most important report of the day, and indeed of the entire week, will be the U.S. CPI report. According to the current consensus, we can expect increases in both the core and headline measures to 3.0% y/y and 2.7% y/y, respectively, and 0.3% m/m on a monthly basis for both metrics.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for June:

Spanish CPI: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Spanish CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;

Core CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

Spanish HICP: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Spanish HICP: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for May:

Industrial Production: forecast 1.1% MoM; previous -2.4% MoM;

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for July:

forecast 50.8; previous 47.5;

01:15 PM BST, Canada - Housing Starts for June:

forecast 262.5K; previous 279.5K;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for May:

forecast -1.2% MoM; previous -2.8% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for June:

Median CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

CPI: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

CPI: forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 1.7% YoY;

Core CPI: previous 0.6% MoM;

Common CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

Trimmed CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

Core CPI: previous 2.5% YoY;

01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July:

forecast -8.30; previous -16.00;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for June:

CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Core CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;

Core CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

02:15 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

05:45 PM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

09:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks