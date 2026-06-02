Economic Calendar: Key readings on the schedule (02.06.2026)

The beginning of the week brought further news from the Middle East, which weighed on the rise in energy commodity prices. Today, we are observing a certain retracement in this regard. Today, attention may finally shift toward macroeconomic data, driven by the Eurozone HICP inflation (10:00 AM) and JOLTS data from the US labor market (3:00 PM). Asian Session South Korean CPI inflation rose to 3.1% in May, its highest level since March 2024, increasing the likelihood of a rate hike at the upcoming BoK meeting (July 16). The country's current account surplus also increased (to a record level of $37.3 billion). This was largely due to a massive surge in exports (up 53.2% y/y) driven by the semiconductor sector boom.

On the other hand, Australia recorded its largest current account deficit in history ($19.4 billion). It was primarily driven by a massive spike in imports fueled by large-scale investments in data center infrastructure. It is also worth noting the announced 5.97% increase in the national minimum wage and a 4.75% increase in sector (“award”) specific wages. Australia has over 100 "awards" – each with separate minimum terms of employment and pay (separate minimum rates for hospitality, construction, IT, etc.).

Macroeconomic Calendar Eurozone: HICP Inflation (May) Time: 11:00 AM

Consensus: 3.2%

Previous reading: 3% Poland: Interest Rate Decision Time: Afternoon hours

Consensus: Pause United States: JOLTS Data (April) Time: 4:00 PM

Consensus: 6.860M

Previous reading: 6.866M Earnings Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US)

Dollar General (DG.US)

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO.US)

GitLab (GTLB.US)

Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US) 3 Markets to Watch US Dollar (USD) – Ahead of us is the release of JOLTS data (4:00 PM), the first of the significant US labor market readings scheduled for this week.

Euro (EUR) – May inflation data should not come as a major surprise (as we previously received readings from individual Eurozone economies), but it could seal the ECB's June interest rate hike.

Crude Oil and LNG – Headlines regarding the situation in the Middle East remain highly inconsistent, so it is very possible we face another day of elevated volatility in commodities. — Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst at XT

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.