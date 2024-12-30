Economic calendar: last holiday week on the markets 🖋️

We are entering another week of the holiday season, and during this period, investor interest in the capital market is evidently lower. The upcoming week will be the last holiday week, during which many markets will remain closed from Tuesday until the end of the week. The U.S. stock market will remain closed only on the first day of the New Year, January 1.

Nevertheless, in the upcoming week, we will learn a few interesting macroeconomic reports, including December PMI data for the manufacturing sector for most of the world's major economies, the minutes from the BoJ and RBA meetings, as well as the interest rate decision in Turkey.

Detailed weekly calendar:

December 30, Monday:

00:30 - Japan, final manufacturing PMI (December)

08:00 - Spain, CPI inflation (December)

08:00 - Switzerland, KOF index (December)

14:45 - USA, Chicago PMI

15:30 - US, Dallas Fed

December 31, Tuesday:

01:30 - China, CFLP services and manufacturing PMI (December)

14:00 - US, FHFA and Case / Schiller real estate market indices

January 01, Wednesday:

New Year's Day

January 02, Thursday:

8:55 a.m. / 09:00 a.m. / 10:00 a.m. -final industry PMI readings for December (Germany, Eurozone, UK

13:30 - USA, jobless claims

15:00 - USA, EIA data on change in oil inventories

January 03, Friday: