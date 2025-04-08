Read more
Economic calendar: Light macro calendar; markets await progress in U.S.-China talks

07:57 8 April 2025
  • European indices are gaining between 0.5% and 0.9% ahead of the market open on the Old Continent
  • U.S. index futures are up around 1%, while the VIX is retreating by nearly 4%
  • Today’s session features only secondary macroeconomic data, including Canada’s Ivey PMI and U.S. API crude oil inventory changes

Market sentiment is slightly more positive today, although the macro calendar is very light and unlikely to drive major moves across financial markets. Investors remain hopeful that the 50% tariffs on China, announced by President Trump, will not come into effect before April 9, and that the two countries will eventually reach an agreement. However, recent comments from China offer little optimism for such an outcome. Today, China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that it would never accept "blackmailing". In such a scenario, market fears could quickly return if no signs of progress emerge in Washington-Beijing negotiations.

Macro Data Schedule:

  • 10:00 AM GMT: France, Trade Balance: -5.65 billion euros vs. -6.54 billion euros expected

  • 03:00 PM GMT: Canada, Ivey PMI: 53.2 vs. 55.3 expected

  • 09:40 PM GMT: United States, API Crude Oil Inventories: previous reading +6.03 million barrels

Central Bank Speeches:

  • 10:30 AM GMT: Luis de Guindos (European Central Bank)

  • 7 PM GMT: Mary Daly (Federal Reserve)

Market News

09.04.2025
15:01

BREAKING: US wholesale sales higher than expected

US Wholesale Sales MoM: 2.4% (Forecast 0.8%, Previous -1.3%) US Wholesale Inventories MoM Rev.: 0.3% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%)      

 14:19

Bond market moves explained

Bonds are no longer a safe haven in the current market sell off. Longer dated bonds are lower across the board today, however, the moves have been most...

 14:17

US Treasury Secretary Bessent and Fed's Kashkari comment US tariffs and economy🏛️

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent announced that he would take a leading role in tariff negotiations in the United States. He also indicated that progress...
