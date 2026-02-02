Economic calendar: Manufacturing PMI data in focus, Palantir earnings in the background💡

Markets are starting the new trading week with significant sell-offs. All major instruments are losing ground: GOLD, SILVER, NATGAS and OIL.WTI. Stock exchanges are also affected by the declines, while defensive currencies, in this case especially the USD, are performing best on the FX market.
In the coming hours, attention will be drawn to, among other things, German retail sales data for December, final global PMI readings for industry for January, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, speeches by central bank representatives – Breeden from the BoE and Bostic from the Fed – as well as the announcement of the US debt refinancing plan and the results of Palantir and NXP Semiconductors.
Detailed macro calendar below:
Source: xStation
Company calendar for the entire week. Source: XTB
AI disruption dominates markets, as gold and silver continue to recover
Gold surges 2.5% after beating record from 2008 📈
Economic calendar: Alphabet's earnings in the spotlight 💡
Morning Wrap (04.02.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.