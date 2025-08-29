Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic Calendar - Market Awaits PCE Inflation at Month-End

07:48 29 August 2025

The most significant data release during today's session will undoubtedly be the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report. As the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, this could be crucial in building a consensus for a rate cut, although August's CPI and NFP labour market data will also be released before the September meeting. It is worth noting that PCE inflation may be elevated due to tariffs, though the main impact is expected to be seen in the August figures. This afternoon will also bring inflation data from Germany, the eurozone's largest economy, while the final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August will be released shortly after the US session opens.

Earlier this morning, Germany's retail sales figures were released, showing a weak performance. Sales fell by 1.5% month-on-month in July, a steeper decline than the expected 0.4%. Import prices fell by 1.4% year-on-year and 0.4% month-on-month, a larger drop than anticipated, which is linked to the strength of the euro.

In France, August's CPI inflation was 0.9% year-on-year, against an expected 1.0%. Final Q2 GDP came in at 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, in line with expectations.

Calendar (BST time):

  • 08:00 Spain - August CPI Inflation (Forecast: 2.8% y/y; Previous: 2.7% y/y)

  • 08:00 Spain - August Monthly CPI Inflation (Forecast: 0.1% m/m; Previous: -0.1% m/m)

  • 08:00 Spain - July Retail Sales (Forecast: 0.1% m/m; Previous: -0.3% m/m)

  • 13:00 Germany - August CPI Inflation (Forecast: 2.1% y/y; Previous: 2.0% y/y)

  • 13:00 Germany - August Monthly CPI Inflation (Forecast: 0.0% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

  • 13:30 USA - Core PCE Inflation (Forecast: 2.9% y/y; Previous: 2.8% y/y)

  • 13:30 USA - Monthly Core PCE Inflation (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

  • 13:30 USA - PCE Inflation (Forecast: 2.6% y/y; Previous: 2.6% y/y)

  • 13:30 USA - Monthly PCE Inflation (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

  • 13:30 Canada - Q2 Annualised GDP (Forecast: -0.6%; Previous: 2.2%)

  • 13:30 Canada - June Monthly GDP (Forecast: 0.1% m/m; Previous: -0.1% m/m)

  • 15:00 USA - August UoM Consumer Confidence Index (Forecast: 58.6; Previous: 61.7)

  • 15:00 USA - 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Forecast: 4.9%; Previous: 4.5%)

  • 15:00 USA - 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Forecast: 3.9%; Previous: 3.4%)

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

29.08.2025
19:07

Daily summary: Tech sector drags down Wall Street 📉Gold and silver gain

The European trading session ended lower, with selling pressure dominating almost from the start. Germany’s DAX fell nearly 0.6%, France’s...

 18:49

Silver gains almost 2% reaching 14-year high📈

Silver (SILVER) is gaining nearly 2% today to $39.70/oz, supported by strong gold price advances and weakness in the U.S. dollar index. The dollar failed...

 18:31

Corn gains 2% amid crop tour projection below USDA estimate; speculators positioning shift 📈

Futures on CBOT Corn (CORN) are rising today as Pro Farmer’s crop tour projected output below USDA estimates, with added concerns over disease risks....
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app