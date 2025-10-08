Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

08:09 · 8 October 2025

Economic calendar: Market eyes FOMC minutes (08.10.2025)

Facade of Fed building
Key takeaways
  • September FOMC minutes to be released at 7 PM BST.
  • EIA report will be published despite the shutdown.
  • Speeches from the Fed, ECB, and BoE are also scheduled.

Today’s session brings relatively few hard macroeconomic releases, with sentiment expected to be shaped largely by a series of scheduled speeches from central bankers.

Markets are mainly awaiting the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, with sensitivity to U.S. monetary policy developments heightened by the ongoing government shutdown and the risk of delayed inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The calendar also features speakers from the Fed, ECB, Bundesbank, Bank of Spain, and the Bank of England, as well as the rate decision from a Polish central bank.

The EIA fuel report will still be released despite the shutdown, in line with the October 1st announcement. 

 

Economic calendar for today:

 07:00 BST – Germany: Industrial production for August

  • YoY: actual -3.9%; previous 1.53%

  • MoM: actual -4.3%; forecast -1.0%; previous 1.3%

10:15 BST – Germany: Speech by Buch, Vice President of Bundesbank

11:30 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB’s Elderson

~13:00 BST – Poland: October interest rate decision

  • forecast 4.75%; previous 4.75%

14:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB Governing Council member Fernandez-Bollo

14:30 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr

15:00 BST – U.S.: August inflation-related data

  • Construction spending: forecast -0.1% m/m; previous -0.1% m/m

15:00 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Austan Goolsbee

15:30 BST – U.S.: EIA report

  • Refinery utilization (w/w): previous -1.6%

  • Crude oil inventories: forecast +0.400M; previous +1.792M

  • Refinery crude throughput (w/w): previous -0.308M

  • Crude imports: previous +0.071M

  • Cushing crude inventories: previous -0.271M

  • Distillate fuel production: previous -0.025M

  • Distillate stockpiles: forecast -0.730M; previous +0.578M

  • Gasoline production: previous -0.363M

  • Gasoline stockpiles: forecast -1.380M; previous +4.125M

  • Heating oil inventories: previous +0.187M

16:00 BST – UK: Speech by BoE MPC member Pill

17:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB President Lagarde

18:00 BST – U.S.: 10-year Treasury note auction (previous 4.033%)

19:00 BST – U.S.: FOMC meeting minutes

20:15 BST – U.S.: Speech by FOMC member Kashkari

22:45 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr

