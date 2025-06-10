Economic calendar: market focus turns to US-China talks 🔎

No macroeconomic releases are scheduled today that could significantly impact global financial markets.
However, that doesn't mean we should expect a calm session. Following yesterday’s trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, another round of talks is set to begin today at 10:00 AM BST Initially, the meeting was expected to last no more than two days, so it’s likely we may hear some noteworthy outcomes today.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Market sentiment remains highly positive, and yesterday’s remarks from Lutnick — emphasizing that the meeting had been productive so far — have further fueled investor optimism.
Detailed calendar for the day:
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for April:
- Average Earnings ex Bonus: forecast 5.4%; previous 5.6%;
- Average Earnings Index +Bonus: forecast 5.5%; previous 5.5%;
- Employment Change 3M/3M: previous 112K MoM;
- Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.6%; previous 4.5%;
03:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
09:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.