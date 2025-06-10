Read more
Economic calendar: market focus turns to US-China talks 🔎

07:05 10 June 2025

No macroeconomic releases are scheduled today that could significantly impact global financial markets.

However, that doesn't mean we should expect a calm session. Following yesterday’s trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, another round of talks is set to begin today at 10:00 AM BST Initially, the meeting was expected to last no more than two days, so it’s likely we may hear some noteworthy outcomes today.

Market sentiment remains highly positive, and yesterday’s remarks from Lutnick — emphasizing that the meeting had been productive so far — have further fueled investor optimism.

Detailed calendar for the day:

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for April:

  • Average Earnings ex Bonus: forecast 5.4%; previous 5.6%;
  • Average Earnings Index +Bonus: forecast 5.5%; previous 5.5%;
  • Employment Change 3M/3M: previous 112K MoM;
  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.6%; previous 4.5%;

03:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

09:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks

