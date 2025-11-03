Economic calendar: PMI, ISM, and ADP ahead this week 📄

Financial market attention will turn to macroeconomic releases from private economic institutions such as ISM, PMI, and ADP, as U.S. government data remains suspended due to the ongoing government shutdown.
In addition to these releases, it will be worth watching Fed speakers, with remarks scheduled from Cook (Monday), Bowman (Tuesday), and Williams, Hammack, and Paulson (Thursday).
Furthermore, for investors following non-U.S. markets, interest rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia (Tuesday) and the Bank of England (Thursday) will also be announced.
Detailed weekly calendar:
Monday, November 3rd
- All Day: Japan, Bank Holiday
- 07:30: Switzerland, CPI for October
- 08:15: Spain, Manufacturing PMI for October
- 08:45: France, Manufacturing PMI for October
- 08:55: Germany, Manufacturing PMI for October
- 09:00: Eurozone, Manufacturing PMI for October
- 09:30: UK, Manufacturing PMI for October
- 14:45: USA, Manufacturing PMI for October
- 15:00: USA, ISM Manufacturing Index for October
- 19:00: USA, FOMC's Cook Speaks
Tuesday, November 4th
- 00:30: Japan, Manufacturing PMI for October
- 03:30: Australia, Interest Rate Decision
- 08:00: Eurozone, ECB's Lagarde Speech
- 11:30: USA, FOMC's Bowman Speaks
- 15:00: USA, JOLTS Job Openings for September
- 21:40: USA, Crude Oil Inventories (API)
Wednesday, November 5th
- 23:50 (Nov 4): Japan, BoJ Meeting Minutes
- 01:45: China, Services PMI for October
- 07:00: Germany, Factory Orders for September
- 08:15: Spain, Services PMI for October
- 08:55: Germany, Services PMI for October
- 09:00: Eurozone, Services PMI for October
- 09:30: UK, Services PMI for October
- 13:15: USA, ADP Employment Change for October
- 14:00: Poland, Interest Rate Decision
- 14:45: USA, Services PMI for October
- 15:00: USA, ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for October
- 15:30: USA, Crude Oil Inventories Change (EIA)
Thursday, November 6th
- 07:00: Germany, Industrial Production for September
- 08:00: Spain, Industrial Production for September
- 12:00: UK, Interest Rate Decision
- 12:00: UK, Bank of England Inflation Report
- 15:30: USA, Natural Gas Inventories (EIA)
- 16:00: USA, FOMC's Williams Speaks
- 17:00: USA, FOMC's Hammack Speaks
- 21:30: USA, FOMC's Paulson Speaks
Friday, November 7th
- 23:00 (Nov 6): China, Trade Balance for September
- 13:30: Canada, Employment Data
- 15:00: USA, University of Michigan Sentiment
Sunday, November 9th
- 01:30: China, CPI Inflation for September
- 01:30: China, Industrial PPI for September
