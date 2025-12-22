Economic calendar: Markets ahead of the holidays; Italian PPI data in the background

Futures contracts indicate a higher opening for today's cash session in Europe. US and Asian contracts are currently performing best, but their European counterparts are also rebounding after early declines.
On the news front, markets are focusing this morning on the PBOC's decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Furthermore, the issue of Venezuelan tankers remains in the background, which has boosted contracts linked to oil prices.
The calendar for today's session is very light. In fact, the only interesting publication will be on the Italian market, where PPI inflation data for November will be released.
The schedule for the day is below (CET time):
10:00 - Poland, retail sales data for November. Expectations: 3.8% y/y. Previous: 5.5% y/y.
10:00 - Italy, producer inflation for November. Previous: 0.1% y/y.
