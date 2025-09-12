Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic calendar: Markets await for US consumer sentiments and inflation expectations

09:16 12 September 2025

Today’s trading session in Europe and the United States will not bring major macroeconomic data, but an important release will be the preliminary September reading of the University of Michigan survey, scheduled for 16:00. In addition, commodity market investors will pay attention to the evening volatility in agricultural products following the WASDE report.

Key events

  • 12:30 GMT Canada – Building permits: expected +4% vs. -9% previously

  • 2 PM GMT, USA – University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (September): 58 vs. 58.2 previously

    • Expectations: 56.2 forecast vs. 55.9 previously

    • Current conditions: 62 forecast vs. 61.7 previously

    • 1-year inflation expectations: 4.8% forecast vs. 4.8% previously

    • 5-year inflation expectations: 3.4% forecast vs. 3.5% previously

  • 4 PM GMT, USDA WASDE Report – Agricultural supply and demand estimates:

    • Wheat: 869M vs. 869M previously

    • Soybeans: 291M vs. 290M previously

    • Cotton: 3.8M vs. 3.6M previously

    • Corn: 2007.5M vs. 2117M previously

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

12.09.2025
18:53

Daily summary: Mixed sentiment on Wall Street before crucial FED decisions 💡

Sentiments on Wall Street are strongly divided. On one hand, the US100 contract is gaining 0.4%, and the US500 is up by 0.05%, while much worse sentiments...

 17:04

BREAKING: Pfizer and Moderna shares fall after reports in The Washington Post 🚨

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration plans to link COVID-19 vaccines to 25 child deaths, which has caused alarm in the scientific...

 15:21

US OPEN: Market slows down after busy week

Today, Wall Street is characterized by an atmosphere of anticipation and slight unease. The main indices closed Thursday at new records, but today they...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app