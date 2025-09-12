Economic calendar: Markets await for US consumer sentiments and inflation expectations

Today’s trading session in Europe and the United States will not bring major macroeconomic data, but an important release will be the preliminary September reading of the University of Michigan survey, scheduled for 16:00. In addition, commodity market investors will pay attention to the evening volatility in agricultural products following the WASDE report.
Key events
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
12:30 GMT Canada – Building permits: expected +4% vs. -9% previously
-
2 PM GMT, USA – University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (September): 58 vs. 58.2 previously
-
Expectations: 56.2 forecast vs. 55.9 previously
-
Current conditions: 62 forecast vs. 61.7 previously
-
1-year inflation expectations: 4.8% forecast vs. 4.8% previously
-
5-year inflation expectations: 3.4% forecast vs. 3.5% previously
-
-
4 PM GMT, USDA WASDE Report – Agricultural supply and demand estimates:
-
Wheat: 869M vs. 869M previously
-
Soybeans: 291M vs. 290M previously
-
Cotton: 3.8M vs. 3.6M previously
-
Corn: 2007.5M vs. 2117M previously
-
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.