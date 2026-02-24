Read more
09:02 · 24 February 2026

Economic calendar: Markets await US Conference Board data and Fed members speeches

-
-
Today’s economic calendar is relatively light, with investors focusing on the Conference Board consumer sentiment data and speeches from Federal Reserve officials, which may provide further insight into the direction of monetary policy and the current state of the US economy. Ahead of the session, earnings from home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD.US) will be released.

Macro calendar

12:15 GMT – USA, ADP employment change, previous 10.25k

13:00 GMT – USA, 20-city home price index, forecast 1.3% vs 1.4% previously

13:00 GMT – USA, house price index, forecast 0.3% vs 0.6% previously

14:00 GMT – USA, CB consumer confidence, expected 87.1 vs 84.5 previously

14:00 GMT – USA, wholesale sales, expected 0.2% m/m vs 1.3% previously

14:00 GMT – USA, Richmond Fed index, expected -6 vs -5 previously

20:30 GMT – USA, API crude oil inventories change

Central bank speakers (GMT)

  • 09:30 GMT – ECB’s Kocher
  • 12:00 GMT – Fed’s Goolsbee
  • 13:00 GMT – Fed’s Bostic
  • 13:10 GMT – Fed’s Waller
  • 13:35 GMT – Fed’s Collins
  • 19:15 GMT – Fed’s Barkin

US30 (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

