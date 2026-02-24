Economic calendar: Markets await US Conference Board data and Fed members speeches

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light, with investors focusing on the Conference Board consumer sentiment data and speeches from Federal Reserve officials, which may provide further insight into the direction of monetary policy and the current state of the US economy. Ahead of the session, earnings from home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD.US) will be released.
Macro calendar
12:15 GMT – USA, ADP employment change, previous 10.25k
13:00 GMT – USA, 20-city home price index, forecast 1.3% vs 1.4% previously
13:00 GMT – USA, house price index, forecast 0.3% vs 0.6% previously
14:00 GMT – USA, CB consumer confidence, expected 87.1 vs 84.5 previously
14:00 GMT – USA, wholesale sales, expected 0.2% m/m vs 1.3% previously
14:00 GMT – USA, Richmond Fed index, expected -6 vs -5 previously
20:30 GMT – USA, API crude oil inventories change
Central bank speakers (GMT)
- 09:30 GMT – ECB’s Kocher
- 12:00 GMT – Fed’s Goolsbee
- 13:00 GMT – Fed’s Bostic
- 13:10 GMT – Fed’s Waller
- 13:35 GMT – Fed’s Collins
- 19:15 GMT – Fed’s Barkin
US30 (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Economic calendar: US-Iran talks in Geneva in the spotlight
BREAKING: German GfK consumer sentiments worsen, GDP in line with expectations
Morning wrap (24.02.2026)
EU Suspends Landmark Trade Deal. Gold is up 2%
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.