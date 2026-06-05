Economic Calendar: NFP Report from the US Labor Market Takes Center Stage

Global financial markets are focused today on the release of key U.S. labor market data for May, particularly the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. The figures will provide crucial insight into the strength of the U.S. economy and wage pressures, both of which are key factors influencing the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

A weaker-than-expected report could reinforce expectations of monetary easing by the Fed, potentially weighing on the U.S. dollar. Conversely, stronger labor market data may support the greenback by reducing expectations for near-term rate cuts.

The most volatile instruments during today's session are likely to include USD currency pairs (particularly EUR/USD), major U.S. equity indices such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, as well as gold.

Key Releases from the Asian Session

Japan: Household spending fell by 0.5% YoY in April, outperforming market expectations for a 1.4% decline and improving from the previous -2.9% reading.

India: The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25%, in line with expectations.

Key Economic Events

08:45 | France – Industrial Production (April), forecast -0.2% m/m, previous 1.0%

08:45 | France – Trade Balance (April)

09:00 | Czech Republic – Retail Sales (April), forecast 3.6% YoY, previous 4.9%

09:00 | Turkey – CPI Inflation (May), forecast 32.5% YoY

09:00 | Turkey – PPI Inflation (May)

11:00 | Eurozone – Final Q1 GDP, forecast 0.1% QoQ and 0.8% YoY

11:00 | Italy – Retail Sales (April), forecast 0.2% m/m, previous 0.8%

14:00 | Poland – Minutes from the May Monetary Policy Council meeting

14:00 | India – Q4 GDP, forecast 7.3% YoY, previous 7.8%

14:30 | United States – May Employment Report: Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.3%, previous 4.3% Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP): forecast +85K, previous +115K Average Hourly Earnings: forecast +0.3% MoM, +3.4% YoY

14:30 | Canada – Employment Change (May), forecast +10.1K, previous -17.7K

14:30 | Canada – Unemployment Rate, forecast 6.9%, previous 6.9%

16:00 | Canada – Ivey PMI, forecast 54.7

19:00 | United States – Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count, forecast 432

20:00 | United Kingdom – Speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey

21:00 | United States – Consumer Credit (April), forecast $17.1 billion

Earnings Calendar

The earnings calendar remains empty on Friday, June 5, 2026, as major U.S. and European corporations have largely completed their quarterly reporting season.

Markets to Watch