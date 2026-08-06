Economic Calendar: Could Smaller Job Reports Pressure Fed to Hike?

Thursday's macroeconomic calendar remains relatively light, allowing markets to focus fully on the next round of corporate earnings reports on both sides of the Atlantic.

In Europe, following the release of robust German industrial orders, the only major data point ahead is Eurozone retail sales. Meanwhile in the US, the schedule features secondary labor market reports (the Challenger report, jobless claims) alongside the EIA natural gas storage report.

The market appears momentarily fatigued by the recent bout of volatility, though another round of very strong labor market data could re-ignite investor fears of swift US rate hikes.

Key Releases from the Asian Session & Morning

Germany : Outstanding, highly surprising industrial orders data for June. On a monthly basis (m/m), orders surged by 3.1% against a modest market consensus of just 0.3% m/m. On a yearly basis (y/y), growth jumped to 6.5% (compared to 4.5% in the previous month), delivering a strong boost to the struggling German economy.

Australia : June's foreign trade balance delivered a massive turnaround. The trade surplus came in at AUD 1.93 billion, completely defying analyst forecasts that expected a deficit of -AUD 1.1 billion (previous: -AUD 2.37 billion).

USA: The overnight session was marked by remarks from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who addressed the current interest rate trajectory and the condition of the labor market.

Macroeconomic Calendar

08:00 Germany - Industrial Orders s.a. (m/m) (June). Actual: 3.1% | Consensus: 0.3% | Previous: 0.3%

08:00 Germany - Industrial Orders w.d.a. (y/y) (June). Actual: 6.5% | Previous: 4.5%

11:00 Eurozone - Retail Sales s.a. (m/m) (June). Consensus: 0.1% | Previous: 0.2%

11:00 Eurozone - Retail Sales w.d.a. (y/y) (June). Consensus: 0.9% | Previous: 1.6%

11:30 USA - Challenger Job Cuts Report (July). Previous: 45.85k

14:30 USA - Nonfarm Productivity (q/q) (Q2 Flash). Consensus: 0.7% | Previous: 0.3%

14:30 USA - Unit Labor Costs (q/q) (Q2 Flash). Consensus: 2.1% | Previous: 1.8%

14:30 USA - Initial Jobless Claims. Consensus: 201k | Previous: 197k

16:00 USA - Wholesale Inventories (m/m) (June). Consensus: 0.3% | Previous: 0.1%

16:30 USA - EIA Natural Gas Storage Change. Consensus: 30 Bcf | Previous: 28 Bcf

23:30 USA - Speech by St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem

Top Earnings Releases

Wall Street:

Eli Lilly (before market open) – key report for the pharma and healthcare sector; investors will focus on sales of weight-loss and diabetes drugs.

ConocoPhillips (before market open) – indicator of the extraction sector's health amid crude oil price swings.

Gilead Sciences (after market close)

Euronext:

Deutsche Telekom

Siemens

3 Markets to Watch Today