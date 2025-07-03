Economic calendar: NFP report the key event of the day 🎯

The key report of the day is the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Following yesterday’s very weak ADP data, market attention will be even more focused on this release. In addition to NFP, we will also receive U.S. PMI and ISM data, the weekly jobless claims report, and durable goods orders data.

Today will be particularly intense due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Friday. The U.S. trading session will also be shortened today.

Detailed daily calendar:

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for June:

CPI: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

CPI: forecast -0.1% YoY; previous -0.1% YoY;

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 51.1; previous 51.3;

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 52.6; previous 53.2;

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 52.5;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for June:

HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 48.5; previous 49.3;

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 48.7; previous 48.9;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 50.4; previous 48.5;

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 49.4; previous 47.1;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 50.0; previous 49.7;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 50.2; previous 50.2;

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for June:

S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 50.7; previous 50.3;

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.3; previous 50.9;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Balance of Tade Data for May:

Trade Balance: forecast -6.00B; previous -7.14B;

Imports: previous 67.58B;

Exports: previous 60.44B;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June:

Nonfarm Payrolls: forecast 111K; previous 139K;

Private Nonfarm Payrolls: forecast 105K; previous 140K;

Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.3%; previous 4.2%;

Average Hourly Earnings: forecast 3.9% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY;

Average Hourly Earnings: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

Average Weekly Hours: forecast 34.3; previous 34.3;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for May:

Trade Balance: forecast -69.90B; previous -61.60B;

Imports: previous 351.00B;

Exports: previous 289.40B;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 245.00K;

Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 240K; previous 236K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,960K; previous 1,974K;

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for June:

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 53.1; previous 53.1;

S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 52.8; previous 52.8;

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for June:

ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.8; previous 49.9;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: previous 68.7;

ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: previous 46.4;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: previous 50.7;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: previous 50.0;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for May:

Factory Orders: forecast 8.1% MoM; previous -3.7% MoM;

Durables Excluding Transport: previous 0.5% MoM;

Durables Excluding Defense: previous 15.5% MoM;

Factory orders ex transportation: previous -0.5% MoM;

04:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks