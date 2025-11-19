Economic calendar: Nvidia and Fed Minutes in the spotlight

- Markets in mixed mood ahead of Nvidia results
- The calendar will be completed by FOMC minutes.
- API data yesterday pointed to a large increase in US oil inventories; will EIA data confirm this?
Wednesday's session on international financial markets may prove crucial in determining the overall market sentiment for the rest of the week, and perhaps even longer, given that today we will see Nvidia's quarterly report and the FOMC minutes from the last meeting on interest rates.
At a time when the stock market is dominated by pullbacks, pushing indices to important psychological support levels, Nvidia's results may determine whether investors' doubts about the AI sector are justified or whether the company's strong performance will manage to keep the markets afloat.
The situation is slightly different when it comes to the FOMC minutes, as they are unlikely to change the current expectations of a pause by the Fed in December, but they may still provide some important insights into the mood of US central bankers.
In Europe, attention will focus on inflation data from the United Kingdom and the Eurozone.
Key macroeconomic data for the day (CET time):
08:00, United Kingdom - inflation data for October:
- Core CPI: forecast 3.4% y/y; previous 3.5% y/y;
- Retail Price Index (RPI): forecast 4.3% y/y; previous 4.5% y/y;
- Core CPI: forecast 0.4% m/m; previous 0.0% m/m;
- CPI index: forecast 3.5% y/y; previously 3.8% y/y;
09:00, Eurozone - European Central Bank meeting on monetary policy
11:00, Eurozone - inflation data for October:
- HICP index, excluding energy and food: forecast 2.4% y/y; previously 2.4% y/y;
- Core CPI: forecast 2.4% y/y; previous 2.4% y/y;
- Core CPI: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.1% m/m;
- CPI index: forecast 2.1% y/y; previously 2.2% y/y;
- CPI index: forecast 0.2% m/m; previous 0.1% m/m;
- CPI excluding tobacco: previously 0.1% m/m;
- CPI excluding tobacco: previously 2.2% y/y;
- HICP index, excluding energy and food: forecast 0.2% m/m; previous 0.1% m/m;
16:30, United States - EIA report:
- Crude oil inventories: forecast -1,900M; previous 6,413M;
- Crude oil processing by refineries – EIA data (t/t): previously 0.717M;
- Crude oil imports: previously 0.849M;
- Crude oil inventories in Cushing: previously -0.346M;
- Production of distilled fuels: previously 0.319M;
- Weekly distillate prices according to the EIA: previously -0.637M;
- Petrol production: previously 0.102M;
- Petrol stocks: previously -0.945M;
- Weekly refinery utilisation rates – EIA data (week-on-week): previously 3.4%;
20:00, United States - Speech by FOMC member Williams
20:00, United States - FOMC meeting minutes
Daily summary: Nvidia fails to rescue Wall Street; fears of an AI bubble push stock markets down❗
🚨US100 erases all daily gains
BREAKING: NATGAS muted after almost in-line EIA data release 💡
Stronger payrolls for September won’t disrupt risk recovery
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.