Economic calendar: Nvidia earnings in focus on Wall Street

Today’s macro calendar is very light, with Wall Street sentiment set to be dominated by the quarterly earnings report from the world’s largest company, Nvidia (NVDA.US), which will be released after the US session.
Macro calendar (GMT)
09:00 GMT – Final CPI data, 1.7% YoY forecast vs 1.7% previously (-0.5% MoM forecast vs 0.2% previously)
2:30 GMT – EIA crude oil inventories change, forecast +1.925 million barrels vs -9 million barrels previously
Central bank speakers (GMT)
09:00 GMT – ECB’s Vujcic
02:40 GMT – Fed’s Barkin
15:00 GMT – Fed’s Schmid
5:20 GMT – Fed’s Musalem
Earnings
After the session – Nvidia (NVDA.US)
EURUSD (D1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Morning Wrap: Nvidia's brilliant results drag the market down (27.022026)
US stocks sell off on Nvidia’s good news, as traders wait for results of key UK election
PayPal shares slide 5% as Semafor denies Stripe acquisition rumors📉
US100 loses 1% amid Nvidia weakness 📉Heico crashes 13%
