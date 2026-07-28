Economic Calendar: PayPal, Visa and Coca-Cola to overshadow macro data (28.07.2026)

Crude oil:

The beginning of the week was dominated by reports of a halt in hostilities between the US and Iran, which resulted in significant price declines for key energy commodities. In recent hours, we have received information regarding discussions between Iran and Oman, a pivotal mediator in the conflict. Their objective is to establish "maritime traffic mechanisms" within the Strait of Hormuz. Nevertheless, the Strait effectively remains closed (according to Kpler data, vessel traffic is restricted to a maximum of a dozen or so daily, compared with approximately 80 to 140 under standard conditions).