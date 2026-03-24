Economic Calendar - PMI data takes center stage as oil resumes climb

While today’s economic calendar is more substantive than yesterday’s, global markets remain tethered to developments in the Middle East. Despite Donald Trump’s five-day ultimatum for a diplomatic accord, overnight strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure have reignited the rally in crude markets.

Earlier, the Asian session delivered a raft of softer-than-expected data from Japan. The preliminary Manufacturing PMI for March retreated to 51.4, disappointing consensus estimates of a rebound to 53.2. Furthermore, national CPI inflation unexpectedly cooled to 1.3% year-on-year, down from February’s 1.5%. Nevertheless, analysts suggest the Bank of Japan remains on track for an April rate hike, given the significant pass-through effects of the current energy shock on domestic prices.

Economic Calendar (Consensus via Reuters):

08:15 – France: Flash Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.4; Previous: 50.1)

08:15 – France: Flash Services PMI (Forecast: 49.2; Previous: 49.6)

08:30 – Germany: Flash Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.6; Previous: 50.9)

08:30 – Germany: Flash Services PMI (Forecast: 52.5; Previous: 53.5)

09:00 – Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.4; Previous: 50.8)

09:00 – Eurozone: Flash Services PMI (Forecast: 51.1; Previous: 51.9)

09:30 – UK: Flash Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 50.0; Previous: 51.7)

09:30 – UK: Flash Services PMI (Forecast: 52.8; Previous: 53.9)

12:30 – USA: Unit Labor Costs Q4 (Forecast: 2.8% QoQ; Previous: -1.9% QoQ)

12:30 – USA: Non-farm Productivity Q4 (Forecast: 2.8% QoQ; Previous: 4.9% QoQ)

13:45 – USA: Flash Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 51.5; Previous: 51.6)

13:45 – USA: Flash Services PMI (Forecast: 52.0; Previous: 51.7)

20:30 – USA: API Crude Oil Stockpile Report (Previous: 6.6m bbl)

How market may react?