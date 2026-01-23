Economic calendar: PMI from Europe and the US in the spotlight (23.01.2026)

Today in the macroeconomic calendar:
Today, the focus will be on PMI releases from the key European economies, including Germany and France, as well as for the entire Eurozone. Meanwhile, investors will follow the speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde. Later in the day, preliminary PMI data from the United States will be released. It is also worth noting that the World Economic Forum in Davos is still ongoing, providing an important backdrop for global market sentiment.
Today's schedule in CET:
08:00 UK – Retail sales (December)
-
Retail sales (m/m): 0.4% (forecast: -0.1%; previous: -0.1%)
-
Retail sales (y/y): 2.5% (forecast: 1%; previous: 1.8%)
08:00 Sweden – Unemployment rate (December)
-
Forecast: 8.3%; previous: 8.2%
08:30 Hungary – Unemployment rate (December)
-
Previous: 4.4%
08:30 Hungary – Wages (y/y, November)
-
Previous: 8.7%
08:45 France – Business confidence index (January)
-
Forecast: 101; previous: 102
09:00 Poland – BIEC Well-Being Indicator (January)
-
Previous: 94.8
09:15 France – Preliminary PMI manufacturing (January)
-
Forecast: 50.5; previous: 50.7
09:15 France – Preliminary PMI services (January)
-
Forecast: 50.5; previous: 50.1
09:30 Germany – Preliminary PMI manufacturing (January)
-
Forecast: 47.8; previous: 47
09:30 Germany – Preliminary PMI services (January)
-
Forecast: 52.5; previous: 52.7
10:00 Eurozone – Preliminary PMI manufacturing (January)
-
Forecast: 49.1; previous: 48.8
10:00 Eurozone – Preliminary PMI services (January)
-
Forecast: 52.6; previous: 52.4
10:30 UK – Preliminary PMI manufacturing (January)
-
Forecast: 50.6; previous: 50.6
10:30 UK – Preliminary PMI services (January)
-
Forecast: 51.7; previous: 51.4
11:00 Eurozone – Public speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde
14:30 Canada – Retail sales (November)
-
Retail sales (m/m): forecast 1.2%; previous: -0.2%
-
Retail sales ex-autos (m/m): forecast 1.3%; previous: -0.6%
15:45 USA – Preliminary PMI manufacturing (January)
-
Forecast: 52; previous: 51.8
15:45 USA – Preliminary PMI services (January)
-
Forecast: 52.8; previous: 52.5
16:00 USA – University of Michigan report (January)
-
University of Michigan Financial Index: forecast 54; previous 52.9
-
Short-term inflation expectations: forecast 4.2; previous 4.2
-
Long-term inflation expectations: forecast 3.4; previous 3.2
19:00 USA – Oil rig count (weekly)
-
Forecast: 411; previous: 410
