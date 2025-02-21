Economic Calendar: PMIs, Retail Sales & Consumer Sentiment in Focus

Key releases today will provide insights into economic activity across major economies, with preliminary February PMI data, Canadian and UK retail sales, and US consumer sentiment readings taking center stage. Markets will also monitor speeches from ECB's Lane and Bank of Canada's Macklem amid ongoing trade tensions and monetary policy uncertainty.
Key Events (All times GMT)
07:00 - UK Retail Sales
- Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan): +0.9% expected vs -0.6% prior
- Core Retail Sales (YoY) (Jan): +0.5% expected vs +2.9% prior
- Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan): +0.4% expected vs -0.3% prior
- Retail Sales (YoY) (Jan): +0.6% expected vs +3.6% prior
European PMIs
- 08:15 - France Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 45.3 expected vs 45.0 prior
- 08:15 - France Services PMI (Feb): 48.8 expected vs 48.2 prior
- 08:30 - Germany Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 45.4 expected vs 45.0 prior
- 08:30 - Germany Services PMI (Feb): 52.4 expected vs 52.5 prior
- 09:00 - Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 46.9 expected vs 46.6 prior
- 09:00 - Eurozone Services PMI (Feb): 51.5 expected vs 51.3 prior
- 09:00 - Eurozone Composite PMI (Feb): 50.5 expected vs 50.2 prior
09:30 - UK PMIs
- Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 48.5 expected vs 48.3 prior
- Services PMI (Feb): 50.8 expected vs 50.8 prior
- Composite PMI (Feb): 50.5 expected vs 50.6 prior
13:30 - Canadian Retail Sales
- Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Dec): +1.7% expected vs -0.7% prior
- Retail Sales (MoM) (Dec): +1.6% expected vs 0.0% prior
- Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan): Preliminary reading
14:45 - US PMIs
- 14:45 - S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 51.3 expected vs 51.2 prior
- 14:45 - S&P Global Services PMI (Feb): 53.0 expected vs 52.9 prior
- 14:45 - S&P Global Composite PMI (Feb): No forecast vs 52.7 prior
15:00 - US Home Sales & Consumer Sentiment
- 15:00 - Existing Home Sales (Jan): 4.13M expected vs 4.24M prior
- 15:00 - Existing Home Sales (MoM) (Jan): No forecast vs +2.2% prior
- 15:00 - Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Feb): 67.8 expected vs 71.1 prior
- 15:00 - Michigan Consumer Expectations (Feb): 67.3 expected vs 67.3 prior
- 15:00 - Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Feb): 4.3% expected vs 3.3% prior
- 15:00 - Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Feb): 3.3% expected vs 3.2% prior
18:00 - US Baker Hughes
- 18:00 - US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: No forecast vs 481 prior
- 18:00 - US Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: No forecast vs 588 prior
20:30 - US Baker Hughes
- 20:30 - CFTC Multiple speculative net positions
Central Bank Speakers
- 14:30 - ECB's Lane Speaks
- 17:30 - BoC Governor Macklem Speaks
