Economic Calendar: PMIs Take Center Stage Amid Retail Sales Data (22.11.2024)

Markets focus on a busy Friday of economic releases, with flash PMI readings across Europe and the US providing fresh insight into economic momentum. UK retail sales and German GDP data set the tone in early trading, while US Michigan consumer sentiment will be closely watched for inflation expectations. Central bankers remain active with ECB President Lagarde and multiple board members scheduled to speak, while Fed's Bowman closes the week. Markets digest Japan's CPI data released earlier showing core inflation at 2.3% YoY in October. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic Data Releases (Times in GMT) 07:00 UK Retail Sales (Oct) MoM: forecast -0.3%; previous 0.3%

YoY: forecast 3.4%; previous 3.9%

Core MoM: forecast -0.3%; previous 0.3%

Core YoY: forecast 3.3%; previous 4.0% 07:00 German GDP (Q3) QoQ: forecast 0.2%; previous 0.2%

YoY: forecast -0.2%; previous -0.2% 08:15 France PMI Data (Nov) Manufacturing: forecast 44.6; previous 44.5

Services: forecast 49.0; previous 49.2

Composite: previous 48.1 08:30 Germany PMI Data (Nov) Manufacturing: forecast 43.1; previous 43.0

Services: forecast 51.8; previous 51.6

Composite: previous 48.6 09:00 Eurozone PMI Data (Nov) Manufacturing: forecast 46.0; previous 46.0

Services: forecast 51.6; previous 51.6

Composite: previous 50.0 09:30 UK PMI Data (Nov) Manufacturing: forecast 50.1; previous 49.9

Services: forecast 52.3; previous 52.0

Composite: previous 51.8 13:30 Canada Economic Data Retail Sales (Sep): forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4%

Core Retail Sales (Sep): forecast -0.5% MoM; previous -0.7%

Manufacturing Sales (Oct): forecast -0.8% MoM; previous -1.3%

Wholesale Sales (Oct): forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -0.6%

New Housing Price Index (Oct): forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.0% 14:45 US PMI Data (Nov) Manufacturing: previous 48.5

Services: previous 55.0

Composite: previous 54.1 15:00 US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Nov) Sentiment Index: forecast 73.0; previous 70.5

Current Conditions: forecast 64.4; previous 64.9

Expectations: forecast 78.5; previous 74.1

1-Year Inflation: forecast 2.6%; previous 2.7%

5-Year Inflation: forecast 3.1%; previous 3.0% 18:00 US Baker Hughes Rig Count 20:30 CFTC Positions Data Central Bank Speakers 08:30 ECB President Lagarde 08:30 ECB's De Guindos 11:15 ECB's Tuominen 13:00 German Buba President Nagel 15:45 ECB's Schnabel 23:15 Fed's Bowman

