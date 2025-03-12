Economic calendar: The US February CPI reading in the market spotlight

Futures on Wall Street indices slightly rebound from recent losses, VIX declines, US100 gains 0.4%

Prospects for the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia support European indices

U.S. CPI reading in focus; forecasts suggest slowing price pressure both YoY and MoM Today, macro calendar is focused especially on US CPI February reading. We can expect that the reading in line with market expectations will support Wall Street, while data well below or above forecasts may pressure sentiments on Wall Street again. Also, oil may be volatile today due to the OPEC monthly report and EIA inventories change. Also, the USDCAD pair may be observed by traders today, not only because of disruptive tariffs fear, but especially because of BoC interest rates decision scheduled today, and BoC governor Macklem speech. Economic Calendar 12 PM GMT – OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

– OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report 12:30 PM GMT – U.S. CPI Inflation (February): Expected 2.9% YoY vs. 3.0% previously ( 0.3% MoM vs. 0.5% previously) Core CPI: Expected 3.2% YoY vs. 3.3% previously ( 0.3% MoM vs. 0.4% previously)

– Expected vs. previously ( vs. previously) 1:45 PM GMT – Canada, Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision: Expected 2.75% vs. 3.00% previously

– Expected vs. previously 2:30 PM GMT – U.S. EIA Crude Oil Inventory Change: Expected +2M vs. +3.16M previously Gasoline Inventories: Expected -1.613M vs. -1.433M previously Distillate Inventories: Expected 0M vs. -1.3M previously

– Expected vs. previously Central Bank Speakers 1:45 PM GMT – ECB’s Nagel

– ECB’s Nagel 2:30 PM GMT – BoC’s Macklem

– BoC’s Macklem 3:15 PM GMT – ECB’s Lane

– ECB’s Lane 4:30 PM GMT – ECB’s Panetta

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.