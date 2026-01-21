Economic calendar: Trump’s speech in Davos and Wall Street earnings 🔎

On Wednesday, January 21, around 1:30 PM GMT, during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a special speech. The address will be aimed at global political and business elites and will focus on the achievements and vision of his administration.

Trump is expected to place particular emphasis on US domestic policy as well as controversies in foreign policy. Key themes are likely to include his push to acquire Greenland, the resulting tensions with European allies, threats of new tariffs, and a broader discussion of US strategic interests and global security.

In addition, markets will closely watch quarterly earnings reports from US companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Charles Schwab, due before the US cash session opens.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:00 – CPI and PPI inflation in the United Kingdom

08:30 – Speech by ECB President Lagarde

14:30 – Trump’s speech in Davos

17:45 – Speech by ECB President Lagarde

22:40 – API data on US crude oil inventories (weekly)