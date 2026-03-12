Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:24 · 12 March 2026

Economic Calendar: U.S. Unemployment Claims in spotlight (12.03.2025)

Today, investors will be closely watching U.S. unemployment claims, which, combined with yesterday’s CPI reading and tomorrow’s PCE report, will provide a more complete picture of the labor market and inflationary pressures. Stable or declining claims could ease concerns about the labor market and potentially influence expectations for Fed policy, while higher numbers might fuel expectations of further rate hikes. Beyond the U.S., market attention is also focused on data from Turkey, Poland, India, Canada, and New Zealand, which offer a broader view of economic activity and trends in production, retail sales, and foreign trade.

Economi Calendar (CET)

  • Turkey

    • 12:00 – Interest Rate Decision, March:

      • Benchmark – one-week rate: 37.00%

      • Lending – overnight rate: 40.00%

      • Deposit – overnight rate: 35.50%

      • Liquidity rate: 43.00%

  • United Kingdom

    • 10:30 – Public speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey

  • India

    • 11:30 – CPI Inflation (y/y), February: 3.1% (forecast: 2.75%)

  • USA

    • 13:30 – Foreign Trade, January:

      • Trade Balance: -66.6 bn (forecast: -70.3 bn)

      • Exports: 287.3 bn USD

      • Imports: 357.6 bn USD

    • 13:30 – Initial Jobless Claims, week: 215k (forecast: 213k)

    • 13:30 – Building Permits, January: 1,408k (forecast: 1,455k)

    • 13:30 – Housing Starts, January: 1,350k (forecast: 1,404k)

    • 15:30 – Weekly Natural Gas Change, week: -42 bn (previous: -132 bn)

    • 16:00 – Public speech by Fed Board Member Michelle Bowman

  • Canada

    • 13:30 – Building Permits (m/m), January: -1.1% (forecast: 6.8%)

    • 13:30 – Wholesale Sales (m/m), January: -0.5% (forecast: 2%)

    • 13:30 – Foreign Trade Balance (CAD), January: -0.95 bn (forecast: -1.31 bn)

  • New Zealand

    • 22:30 – Manufacturing PMI, February: 55.2

13 March 2026, 15:12

BREAKING: Mixed JOLTS & University of Michigan data❓
13 March 2026, 13:05

BREAKING: Canada Labor market keeps deteriorating 📉
13 March 2026, 12:41

BREAKING: PCE in lane, GDP growth slows down! 🔥🚨
13 March 2026, 07:06

Economic Calendar: U.S. PCE Reading in the Spotlight!

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world
Start investing Download the app Download the app