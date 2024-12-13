Economic Calendar: UK GDP and European CPI Data in Focus

Today's calendar features UK economic indicators, European inflation data, and CFTC positioning reports. Markets will monitor industrial production figures across Europe while tracking US trade prices and Canadian wholesale sales. ECB's Holzmann will speak after yesterday's 25 bps cut.
Economic Data Releases (GMT):
07:00 UK
- UK GDP (Oct): forecast 0.1% vs -0.1% previous
- UK Industrial Production (Oct): forecast 0.3% vs -0.5%
- UK Manufacturing Production (Oct): forecast 0.2% vs -1.0%
- UK Monthly GDP 3M/3M (Oct): forecast 0.2% vs 0.1%
- UK Trade Balance (Oct): forecast -16.10B vs -16.32B
- UK Trade Balance Non-EU (Oct): previous -5.31B
07:00 Germany
- German Trade Balance (Oct): 15.7B vs 17.0B
07:45 France
- French CPI (Nov): 0.1% vs 0.3% MoM
- French HICP (Nov): -0.1% vs 0.3% MoM
08:00 Spain
- Spanish CPI (Nov): 2.4% vs 1.8% YoY
- Spanish HICP (Nov): 2.4% vs 1.8% YoY
10:00 Eurozone
- Eurozone Industrial Production (Oct): forecast 0.0% vs -2.0%
13:30 US
- US Export Price Index (Nov): -0.2% vs 0.8%
- US Import Price Index (Nov): -0.2% vs 0.3%
13:30 Canada
- Canadian Wholesale Sales (Oct): 0.5% vs 0.8%
18:00 US
- US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: previous 482
- US Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: previous 589
20:30 CFTC Positions:
Central Bank Speakers (GMT):
- 9:00 - ECB's Holzmann Speaks
